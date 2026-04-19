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House Narrowly Rejects Measure to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Authority
(MENAFN) An initiative led by Democratic lawmakers aimed at limiting US President Donald Trump’s ability to continue military action against Iran has been voted down in the House of Representatives, according to reports. The outcome came just one day after a similar proposal failed to advance in the Senate.
On Thursday, the Republican-controlled House dismissed a war powers resolution by a razor-thin margin of 214 to 213, with most lawmakers voting along party lines. Nearly all Republicans opposed the measure, with the exception of Thomas Massie of Kentucky, while Warren Davidson of Ohio chose to vote present. On the Democratic side, Representative Jared Golden of Maine broke ranks and voted against the proposal.
Earlier in the week, the Senate also prevented a comparable resolution from moving forward during a procedural vote that ended 52–47. This marked the fourth effort by senators to curb presidential war-making authority since the joint US-Israeli air campaign began in late February, as noted by reports.
The resolution considered in the House was a concurrent one, meaning it would have required approval from both chambers of Congress to take effect.
In the aftermath of the vote, Democratic lawmakers criticized Republicans, arguing that the decision effectively grants Trump broad and unchecked authority over military operations involving Iran.
On Thursday, the Republican-controlled House dismissed a war powers resolution by a razor-thin margin of 214 to 213, with most lawmakers voting along party lines. Nearly all Republicans opposed the measure, with the exception of Thomas Massie of Kentucky, while Warren Davidson of Ohio chose to vote present. On the Democratic side, Representative Jared Golden of Maine broke ranks and voted against the proposal.
Earlier in the week, the Senate also prevented a comparable resolution from moving forward during a procedural vote that ended 52–47. This marked the fourth effort by senators to curb presidential war-making authority since the joint US-Israeli air campaign began in late February, as noted by reports.
The resolution considered in the House was a concurrent one, meaning it would have required approval from both chambers of Congress to take effect.
In the aftermath of the vote, Democratic lawmakers criticized Republicans, arguing that the decision effectively grants Trump broad and unchecked authority over military operations involving Iran.
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