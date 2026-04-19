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US Delegation Urges Major Economic, Political Shift in Cuba
(MENAFN) US officials have reportedly called on Cuba to abandon its socialist economic model and move toward a market-based system, while also addressing long-standing claims from American citizens and companies whose assets were nationalized in the 1960s, according to reports citing sources familiar with the discussions.
The requests were presented during a recent visit by a US State Department delegation to Havana, marking the first such trip since 2016. The visit comes as Cuba faces worsening economic pressure, including fuel shortages and widespread power outages, which have been linked to restrictions on oil shipments and broader US policy measures introduced under President Donald Trump.
According to reports, Washington urged Cuba to introduce broad economic reforms, expand private-sector activity, encourage foreign investment, and release individuals described as political prisoners. It was also suggested that Cuba consider opening access to modern telecommunications infrastructure, including satellite internet services such as Starlink, and removing restrictions on connectivity.
Additional reporting indicates that US officials also pressed for expanded political freedoms, with the long-term goal of establishing electoral conditions described as “free and fair elections.” A US official was quoted as saying that Cuban leadership faces a limited timeframe to implement reforms before the situation deteriorates further.
A senior State Department representative, Michael Kozak, confirmed that Washington is seeking what he described as “drastic reforms” in Cuba.
While President Donald Trump has previously taken a hard line toward Havana, including threats of military action in earlier years, he has recently suggested the possibility of US assistance to help address Cuba’s economic crisis.
In contrast, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has stated that Cuba is not intimidated by the possibility of conflict with the United States. He has emphasized that Havana remains open to dialogue, but only under conditions of equality and without external pressure or coercion.
The requests were presented during a recent visit by a US State Department delegation to Havana, marking the first such trip since 2016. The visit comes as Cuba faces worsening economic pressure, including fuel shortages and widespread power outages, which have been linked to restrictions on oil shipments and broader US policy measures introduced under President Donald Trump.
According to reports, Washington urged Cuba to introduce broad economic reforms, expand private-sector activity, encourage foreign investment, and release individuals described as political prisoners. It was also suggested that Cuba consider opening access to modern telecommunications infrastructure, including satellite internet services such as Starlink, and removing restrictions on connectivity.
Additional reporting indicates that US officials also pressed for expanded political freedoms, with the long-term goal of establishing electoral conditions described as “free and fair elections.” A US official was quoted as saying that Cuban leadership faces a limited timeframe to implement reforms before the situation deteriorates further.
A senior State Department representative, Michael Kozak, confirmed that Washington is seeking what he described as “drastic reforms” in Cuba.
While President Donald Trump has previously taken a hard line toward Havana, including threats of military action in earlier years, he has recently suggested the possibility of US assistance to help address Cuba’s economic crisis.
In contrast, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has stated that Cuba is not intimidated by the possibility of conflict with the United States. He has emphasized that Havana remains open to dialogue, but only under conditions of equality and without external pressure or coercion.
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