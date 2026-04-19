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Brazil, Mexico, Spain Sound Alarm Over Cuba’s Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN) The governments of Brazil, Mexico, and Spain jointly sounded the alarm Saturday over the deepening humanitarian emergency gripping Cuba, demanding immediate action to relieve the suffering of the Cuban population in a coordinated statement published on the Spanish Foreign Ministry's official website.
The three nations collectively urged all relevant parties to refrain from any actions that could further deteriorate living conditions on the island or breach established norms of international law, while pledging to scale up their humanitarian response in a unified and coordinated effort to ease the crisis.
In the same declaration, Brazil, Mexico, and Spain reaffirmed the inviolability of international law, reiterating the fundamental principles of territorial integrity, sovereign equality, and the peaceful resolution of disputes — values enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.
The signatories also reaffirmed their shared commitment to human rights, democratic principles, and multilateral cooperation, issuing a call for genuine, respectful dialogue conducted within the bounds of international law and the guiding framework of the UN Charter.
Such dialogue, the three governments stressed, must be directed toward reaching an enduring resolution to the current crisis — one that guarantees the Cuban people themselves the full and unfettered freedom to determine their own future.
The three nations collectively urged all relevant parties to refrain from any actions that could further deteriorate living conditions on the island or breach established norms of international law, while pledging to scale up their humanitarian response in a unified and coordinated effort to ease the crisis.
In the same declaration, Brazil, Mexico, and Spain reaffirmed the inviolability of international law, reiterating the fundamental principles of territorial integrity, sovereign equality, and the peaceful resolution of disputes — values enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.
The signatories also reaffirmed their shared commitment to human rights, democratic principles, and multilateral cooperation, issuing a call for genuine, respectful dialogue conducted within the bounds of international law and the guiding framework of the UN Charter.
Such dialogue, the three governments stressed, must be directed toward reaching an enduring resolution to the current crisis — one that guarantees the Cuban people themselves the full and unfettered freedom to determine their own future.
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