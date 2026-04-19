403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
African Development Bank, The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) WASHINGTON, D.C., United States of America, April 16, 2026/ -- The African Development Bank Group () and The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise and strengthen cooperation between the two institutions. The signing took place on Wednesday 15 April, on the margins of the 2026 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington DC.
Cooperation under the agreement will focus on capacity building, knowledge sharing and research, as well as cooperation through technical dialogue, information exchange, joint seminars, and stafflevel interactions, subject to the internal rules and procedures of both institutions.
“In a world that has become more prone to frequent shocks, preparedness through cooperation is essential,” said ESM Managing Director Pierre Gramegna. “This MoU provides a structured framework for deepening our dialogue with the AfDB and sharing experience in areas such as market funding, governance, and crisis prevention and management.”
“This agreement reflects our commitment to mutually beneficial exchanges,” African Development Bank Group President Sidi Ould Tah, said. “By formalising our cooperation with the ESM, we are strengthening our ability to draw on international best practices, including in the context of efforts to establish the African Financial Stability Mechanism, a priority endorsed by African Union Heads of State and Government. Africa remains the only region without a dedicated regional financial stability mechanism, and this cooperation will be instrumental in helping safeguard financial stability in the region.”
Cooperation under the agreement will focus on capacity building, knowledge sharing and research, as well as cooperation through technical dialogue, information exchange, joint seminars, and stafflevel interactions, subject to the internal rules and procedures of both institutions.
“In a world that has become more prone to frequent shocks, preparedness through cooperation is essential,” said ESM Managing Director Pierre Gramegna. “This MoU provides a structured framework for deepening our dialogue with the AfDB and sharing experience in areas such as market funding, governance, and crisis prevention and management.”
“This agreement reflects our commitment to mutually beneficial exchanges,” African Development Bank Group President Sidi Ould Tah, said. “By formalising our cooperation with the ESM, we are strengthening our ability to draw on international best practices, including in the context of efforts to establish the African Financial Stability Mechanism, a priority endorsed by African Union Heads of State and Government. Africa remains the only region without a dedicated regional financial stability mechanism, and this cooperation will be instrumental in helping safeguard financial stability in the region.”
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment