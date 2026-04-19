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Red Cross Expands Aid Efforts After First Medical Supply Shipment
(MENAFN) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Tuesday that it is preparing additional humanitarian deliveries to Iran following the arrival of a first cross-border shipment of medical supplies from Türkiye, according to reports.
IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa told reporters in Geneva that the convoy, which left Ankara on Friday and entered Iran on Sunday, represents “one of the first cross-border shipments of medical supplies since the start of the conflict,” as stated in his remarks.
The delivery, coordinated with the Turkish Red Crescent, included advanced trauma kits intended to provide urgent life-saving treatment in emergency situations.
Della Longa noted that humanitarian supply routes into Iran have been “severely disrupted,” prompting aid organizations to rely on overland transport routes from eastern Türkiye.
He added that the current shipment may mark the beginning of a broader aid channel, saying, “Beyond the first shipment, we hope that this will be the start of getting more aid into Iran,” and confirmed that further deliveries are already being planned, according to reports.
IFRC spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa told reporters in Geneva that the convoy, which left Ankara on Friday and entered Iran on Sunday, represents “one of the first cross-border shipments of medical supplies since the start of the conflict,” as stated in his remarks.
The delivery, coordinated with the Turkish Red Crescent, included advanced trauma kits intended to provide urgent life-saving treatment in emergency situations.
Della Longa noted that humanitarian supply routes into Iran have been “severely disrupted,” prompting aid organizations to rely on overland transport routes from eastern Türkiye.
He added that the current shipment may mark the beginning of a broader aid channel, saying, “Beyond the first shipment, we hope that this will be the start of getting more aid into Iran,” and confirmed that further deliveries are already being planned, according to reports.
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