JSS Participates In 44Th Conference Of Egyptian Society Of Surgeons

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra) – Jordan Society of Surgeons (JSS), affiliated with the Jordanian Medical Association, took part in the 44th Annual Meeting of the Egyptian Society of Surgeons (ESS), held in Cairo.The event brought together surgeons and experts from Arab countries and around the world, both in person and remotely.According to a JSS statement issued on Sunday, participants in the conference, themed: "connecting surgeons, uniting skills, and shaping the future," discussed the latest developments in the surgery field.The session particularly focused on the rapid integration of modern technologies, mainly robotic surgery and artificial intelligence within scientific guidelines that ensure patient safety and healthcare quality.The conference, held from April 16-18, saw active participation from the Jordan Society of Surgeons, as its president, Dr. Mohammad Hrout, delivered a lecture on complications of laparoscopic bariatric surgery and mitigation ways.Meanwhile, Dr. Abdulhadi Breizat, a JSS advisor, presented a lecture on pancreatitis.The conference addressed a rare case of mesothelioma, presented by the rapporteur of the JSS's Scientific Committee.The sessions covered a slew of important issues, primarily the medical, legal, and ethical aspects of practicing surgery; the optimal use of antibiotics, especially in severe infections.Deliberations also focused on ways to standardize guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases, mainly as acute pancreatitis and tumors of the digestive system and liver.Emphasis was placed on the importance and benefits of laparoscopic surgery.An ad hoc medical exhibition was held during the conference, showcasing the latest medications, devices, and surgical equipment.Engaging the JSS and its Egyptian counterpart, the two sides held talks over ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise and supporting the role of the Pan Arab Association of surgeons (PAAS), which was founded in 1989 in Amman, Jordan.On its goals, the event is part of ongoing efforts to promote scientific and medical integration among Arab countries and keep abreast of the latest advancements in modern surgery.