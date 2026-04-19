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Serbian President Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 19, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
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