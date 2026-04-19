IPL: PBKS' Strong Batting Faces LSG's Struggling Line-Up In Mullanpur

The battle between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will witness a battle between one of the finest batting line-ups of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a struggling line-up filled with some of the cleanest hitters in the game. PBKS, fresh off a win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run, while LSG, who have won two of their five matches, will be aiming to get their batting and campaign back on track at Mullanpur.

LSG's Poor Batting vs PBKS' Consistency

-LSG's poor batting form contrasts with PBKS' consistency Five games into the tournament, the PBKS opening pairs Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh has the best average among all opening pairs of 48.50, having put two half-century stands in four completed innings. On the other hand, the LSG opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram has not registered even a single half-century so far, as per ESPNCricinfo.

-LSG's overall batting average this tournament has been 19.8, the lowest among all teams. The LSG top-order of Mitchell Marsh (115 runs in five innings at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of above 132 with best score of 40), Aiden Markram (120 in five matches at an average of 14.00, with a strike rate of above 151 and best score of 45), Pant (104 runs in five innings at an average of 26.00, with a strike rate of over 122, with best score of 68*) and Nicholas Pooran (42 runs in five innings at an average of 8.40 with a strike rate of over 76, with best score of 19) has managed just one fifty collectively.

Contrasting Scoring Rates

-Contrasting scoring rates: So far in the tournament, LSG has been the second-slowest scoring side with a run-rate of 8.1, with PBKS being the second-best with a run-rate of 10.9, at the other end of spectrum.

LSG's Bowling: A Ray of Hope

-Bowling is where LSG can find some peace Despite being a bad batting line-up so far, the LSG bowling unit, led by legend Mohammed Shami and featuring rising names like Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan and spinners Digvesh Rathi and M Siddarth, has an economy rate of 8.11, the best among all teams so far this edition, as per ESPNCricinfo.

PBKS: The New Chasemasters

PBKS: The new chasemasters Since 2025, when they ended as the runners-up, PBKS has won nine out of 11 games while chasing. In this time frame, Iyer, the team's skipper and beloved 'Sarpanch Sahab' has been sensational during successful chases, with 447 runs in nine innings at an average of 89.40, with a strike rate of 181.7, including six fifties.

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary(w), Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Himmat Singh, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.

(ANI)

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