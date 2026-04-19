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Fidan Stresses Türkiye’s Mediation Role at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared Sunday that this weekend's Antalya Diplomacy Forum had cemented itself as a premier stage for confronting the world's most pressing crises, while reaffirming Türkiye's growing stature as a diplomatic and mediation power.
Addressing reporters at the forum's closing press conference in the southern city of Antalya, Fidan outlined the scale of the three-day gathering: 23 heads of state and government, 13 deputy leaders, and 50 government ministers participated alongside delegations from 150 countries and 66 international organizations.
"Over three days, Antalya once again became a center where the pulse of global diplomacy was felt," Fidan said, noting that 6,400 attendees engaged across 52 sessions spanning crises from the Asia-Pacific to Latin America, Europe, and Central Asia.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior Turkish officials, and their foreign counterparts conducted a series of bilateral meetings on the forum's sidelines, Fidan said, with several high-stakes diplomatic sessions also convened on the premises.
Among the most notable gatherings was a four-way meeting between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, centered on regional stability, economic cooperation, and conflict resolution.
"Our goal is for these four countries to address regional issues with a realistic and implementable agenda," Fidan said. "If the region continues waiting for external help, it will continue facing the same problems indefinitely."
Fidan moved swiftly to dispel speculation that the quadrilateral talks signaled the formation of a new military bloc. "We are not forming alliances against others. We are seeking how to end conflicts, advance economic progress, and ensure stability in our region," he said.
The foreign minister also confirmed that six Muslim-majority nations convened on the sidelines to review the latest developments surrounding the Gaza peace process, collectively reaffirming their dedication to achieving a durable resolution.
Addressing reporters at the forum's closing press conference in the southern city of Antalya, Fidan outlined the scale of the three-day gathering: 23 heads of state and government, 13 deputy leaders, and 50 government ministers participated alongside delegations from 150 countries and 66 international organizations.
"Over three days, Antalya once again became a center where the pulse of global diplomacy was felt," Fidan said, noting that 6,400 attendees engaged across 52 sessions spanning crises from the Asia-Pacific to Latin America, Europe, and Central Asia.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior Turkish officials, and their foreign counterparts conducted a series of bilateral meetings on the forum's sidelines, Fidan said, with several high-stakes diplomatic sessions also convened on the premises.
Among the most notable gatherings was a four-way meeting between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, centered on regional stability, economic cooperation, and conflict resolution.
"Our goal is for these four countries to address regional issues with a realistic and implementable agenda," Fidan said. "If the region continues waiting for external help, it will continue facing the same problems indefinitely."
Fidan moved swiftly to dispel speculation that the quadrilateral talks signaled the formation of a new military bloc. "We are not forming alliances against others. We are seeking how to end conflicts, advance economic progress, and ensure stability in our region," he said.
The foreign minister also confirmed that six Muslim-majority nations convened on the sidelines to review the latest developments surrounding the Gaza peace process, collectively reaffirming their dedication to achieving a durable resolution.
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