18 Dead In Firecracker Factory Explosion Near Virudhunagar In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Virudhunagar, April 19 (IANS) At least 18 people were killed, and six others were injured in a devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday, triggering shock and grief across the state.

The blast occurred at the Vanaja Firecracker Factory, owned by Muthu Manickam of Govindanallur, which was operating with a valid Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) licence.

According to initial reports, more than 30 workers were present inside the facility at the time of the incident, engaged in routine firecracker production activities.

Officials said the explosion was triggered by friction during the manufacturing process, leading to a sudden ignition of explosive materials. The impact was so intense that at least four rooms of the factory were completely destroyed. The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to 10 kilometres away, underscoring the magnitude of the blast.

Fire and rescue services personnel from nearby towns, including Sivakasi, Sattur and Virudhunagar, rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour before bringing it under control, allowing rescue teams to begin operations inside the heavily damaged premises.

Authorities described the rescue effort as challenging, with several victims trapped under debris. Teams worked painstakingly to retrieve bodies from the rubble. While early reports indicated 14 fatalities, the death toll later rose to 18 as more bodies were recovered during the search operations.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, and their condition is being closely monitored.

Superintendent of Police Sreenatha visited the site and oversaw the ongoing rescue and investigation efforts.

Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether safety protocols were followed at the facility.

The incident has once again raised concerns over safety standards in firecracker manufacturing units in the Virudhunagar region, which is known for its large concentration of such factories. Authorities are expected to review compliance measures in the aftermath of the tragedy.