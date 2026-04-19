'Mamata Banerjee Went To Court For Infiltrators, Not To Seek Justice For Bengal Women': BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) As the last leg of campaigning gains momentum before the first phase of Assembly election in West Bengal on April 23, Bharatiya Janata Party President Nitin Nabin stepped up the attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government. He said that the Chief Minister had gone to the court to seek justice for Bangladeshi infiltrators but not for the women who were "humiliated in the state".

Nabin was in Raiganj on Sunday for an election rally.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP President mentioned that this time the people of West Bengal are fighting the contest with the Trinamool Congress-led state government.

"Due to whatever they (people of West Bengal) have suffered in the past five years, today people have come out on the streets and they are ones contesting this election. Here people are in the mood to overthrow the incumbent (Trinamool Congress) government," Nabin said.

The BJP Chief referred to Chief Minister Banerjee's appearance in Supreme Court regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

"Women of the state have been insulted. Crimes have been committed against them. She (Mamata Banerjee) didn't go to the court to help them get justice. Her administration was sleeping when women here were subjected to humiliation. But she went to the court for the Bangladeshi infiltrators instead," Nabin said.

He also accused the Chief Minister of adopting double standards.

"People are watching Mamata Didi's hypocrisy. They will surely teach her a lesson," Nabin asserted.

He also lashed out at the Trinamool Congress over the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

Nabin said, "The way the Trinamool Congress MPs opposed women's reservation in the Parliament, this shows that despite having a female Chief Minister they didn't work for women's respect."

He also alleged that the rights of the women have been "snatched" by Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MPs.

Placing his trust on women voters in West Bengal, the BJP Chief said, "This time the women will give her (Mamata Banerjee) a befitting reply by removing her from power."

He stressed that the Bangladeshi infiltrators are afraid of the BJP.

"Whoever the infiltrators are, even if they are hiding within the Trinamool, they are afraid that if BJP comes to power they will be deleted, deported and departed," Nabin said.

Citing the large turnout of the public in BJP's rallies, Nabin said, "Time has come to teach a lesson to Mamata Didi. It is a fight of now or never."