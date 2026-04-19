Ministry Highlights Progress In E-Commerce Strategy, Launches Regional Digital Trade Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra) -- Secretary General of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Dana Zoubi said Jordan has achieved tangible progress in implementing the first phase of the National E-Commerce Strategy (2023-2025), citing advancements in legislative frameworks, institutional capacity-building, logistics infrastructure, and streamlined procedures for low-value parcel shipments.In a ministry statement issued Sunday, Zoubi said, during the launch of the "Digital Trade in the Southern Mediterranean Region" project, that the initiative marks a strategic step toward establishing an integrated digital trade ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth and aligns with rapid global economic transformations.She noted that the project reflects a shared regional vision to advance economic integration driven by digital transformation, underscoring a collective commitment to enhancing the readiness of national economies to integrate into the global digital trade system. The project is supported by the European Union and the German government and implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).Zoubi said the initiative builds on national efforts to advance digital commerce and will be implemented in Jordan, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia, with knowledge exchange involving Libya, Lebanon, Palestine and Algeria. She added that the project is structured around five key pillars: strategy development, digital tools enhancement, e-commerce facilitation, private sector empowerment and knowledge-sharing.She highlighted ongoing efforts to support small and medium-sized enterprises in integrating into the digital economy through the development of e-commerce platforms and the rollout of specialized training programs. Several companies and entrepreneurs have benefited from these initiatives, including the "EcomConnect" program, alongside complementary efforts such as the "Click-Business" initiative.Zoubi added that the ministry has partnered with national institutions to implement initiatives such as "TechForward," in cooperation with 12 universities, aimed at aligning graduation projects with private sector needs in digital platforms and artificial intelligence, in addition to delivering specialized programs in financial technology.