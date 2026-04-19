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U.S. Reports Seventeen Deaths in ICE Custody in 2025
(MENAFN) Seventeen immigrants have lost their lives while held in U.S. federal immigration custody so far this year, according to official detainee death records published by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The most recent fatality came to light Thursday. A 27-year-old Cuban national was discovered unresponsive inside his cell at a federal detention facility in Miami on April 12. Despite resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death remains under investigation.
The toll this year follows what media identified as the deadliest year for immigration detainees in over two decades — ICE recorded 33 deaths in custody throughout 2025, a sharp rise from the 11 reported in 2024.
The surge in fatalities coincides with a dramatic expansion of the immigration detention system. As of early April, ICE was holding more than 60,000 immigrants in custody — a number that, while down from its recent peak, remains vastly higher than detention levels that preceded President Donald Trump's return to the White House.
Officials have yet to address whether the rise in deaths is directly linked to the increased volume of detainees or broader conditions within the detention system.
The most recent fatality came to light Thursday. A 27-year-old Cuban national was discovered unresponsive inside his cell at a federal detention facility in Miami on April 12. Despite resuscitation attempts, he was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death remains under investigation.
The toll this year follows what media identified as the deadliest year for immigration detainees in over two decades — ICE recorded 33 deaths in custody throughout 2025, a sharp rise from the 11 reported in 2024.
The surge in fatalities coincides with a dramatic expansion of the immigration detention system. As of early April, ICE was holding more than 60,000 immigrants in custody — a number that, while down from its recent peak, remains vastly higher than detention levels that preceded President Donald Trump's return to the White House.
Officials have yet to address whether the rise in deaths is directly linked to the increased volume of detainees or broader conditions within the detention system.
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