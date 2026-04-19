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Iran Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz Again
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Saturday that it will close the Strait of Hormuz until the United States lifts what it described as a naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, according to reports.
In a statement carried by state media, the IRGC Navy rejected recent comments attributed to US President Donald Trump regarding the waterway, saying they lacked credibility.
The statement claimed that after an earlier announcement allowing civilian shipping to pass through the strait, several commercial vessels transited the area under coordination with Iranian naval forces.
However, it alleged that despite what it described as a ceasefire-related understanding, US maritime restrictions had not been lifted, prompting the decision to suspend passage through the strategic route.
The IRGC further warned shipping operators that movement in nearby waters, including the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, should be halted and that approaching the strait would be considered hostile activity.
It also stated that vessels violating the directive could be targeted, significantly raising concerns about maritime security in one of the world’s most critical energy transit corridors.
US officials had not issued an immediate response to the announcement at the time of reporting.
In a statement carried by state media, the IRGC Navy rejected recent comments attributed to US President Donald Trump regarding the waterway, saying they lacked credibility.
The statement claimed that after an earlier announcement allowing civilian shipping to pass through the strait, several commercial vessels transited the area under coordination with Iranian naval forces.
However, it alleged that despite what it described as a ceasefire-related understanding, US maritime restrictions had not been lifted, prompting the decision to suspend passage through the strategic route.
The IRGC further warned shipping operators that movement in nearby waters, including the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, should be halted and that approaching the strait would be considered hostile activity.
It also stated that vessels violating the directive could be targeted, significantly raising concerns about maritime security in one of the world’s most critical energy transit corridors.
US officials had not issued an immediate response to the announcement at the time of reporting.
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