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Venezuela Resumes Relations with IMF After Years of Suspension
(MENAFN) According to reports, Venezuela has announced that it has resumed relations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after a suspension that lasted several years, marking a step toward restoring its engagement with global financial institutions.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the development follows signals from IMF leadership indicating that Venezuela will reactivate its representation within the organization. She described the move as helping to normalize administrative procedures linked to the country’s rights and obligations as an IMF member.
She also called the development a significant diplomatic achievement and expressed gratitude to countries that supported Venezuela’s reintegration into IMF-related processes.
In parallel, the World Bank Group has also confirmed it is resuming engagement with Venezuela’s government under the current administration. The institution noted that its last loan to the country dates back to 2005.
The IMF had previously suspended dealings with Venezuela in 2019 due to disputes over government recognition, and the renewed engagement is seen as a reversal of that long-standing pause in relations, as stated by reports and official statements from the institutions.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the development follows signals from IMF leadership indicating that Venezuela will reactivate its representation within the organization. She described the move as helping to normalize administrative procedures linked to the country’s rights and obligations as an IMF member.
She also called the development a significant diplomatic achievement and expressed gratitude to countries that supported Venezuela’s reintegration into IMF-related processes.
In parallel, the World Bank Group has also confirmed it is resuming engagement with Venezuela’s government under the current administration. The institution noted that its last loan to the country dates back to 2005.
The IMF had previously suspended dealings with Venezuela in 2019 due to disputes over government recognition, and the renewed engagement is seen as a reversal of that long-standing pause in relations, as stated by reports and official statements from the institutions.
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