ITBP DG Shatrujeet Kapur Flags Off All-Women Mt Everest Expedition2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur flagged off the All Women Mountaineering Expedition–2026 to Mt. Everest (8,848 metres) at the Force Headquarters, New Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The Director General presided over the ceremony and formally handed over the expedition flag to the team leader, Bhanita Timungpi, marking the official flag-off.

The expedition team comprises trained and highly experienced women mountaineers of the Force, said an official statement.

The members of this All Women Team have previously scaled several national and international peaks, reflecting their experience, endurance, and professional excellence in high-altitude mountaineering.

Addressing the gathering, Director General Kapur described the expedition as a symbol of women's empowerment, courage, discipline, and commitment to national service.

He said that the initiative aligns with the vision and guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, who has emphasised the need for such all-women expeditions to showcase women's empowerment and leadership in challenging domains.

Highlighting ITBP's distinguished legacy in mountaineering, he noted that the Force has successfully scaled 231 national and international peaks, including four successful ascents of Mt. Everest.

He said that such expeditions are not merely adventurous pursuits but serve as a vital component of operational preparedness, endurance-building, and high-altitude capability enhancement, especially in the challenging Himalayan deployment conditions where ITBP personnel operate at altitudes exceeding 18,000 feet under extreme weather conditions.

The DG expressed confidence in the leadership of Bhanita Timungpi and the capability of the team, stating that the expedition would set new benchmarks in leadership, resilience, and teamwork.

He said that the initiative reflects ITBP's progressive outlook, where women personnel are taking on leadership roles in demanding operational domains.

The Director General also appreciated the efforts of the Sports Directorate and all supporting agencies for meticulous planning, coordination, and logistical support in organising the expedition.