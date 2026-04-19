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UN Warns Humanitarian Access in Lebanon Disrupted as Markets Collapse
(MENAFN) According to reports, humanitarian access to southern Lebanon has been severely restricted, with aid operations increasingly delayed or blocked amid ongoing insecurity in the region.
A senior official from the World Food Programme (WFP), Samer AbdelJaber, told lawmakers in Brussels that a large share of planned aid convoys have not been completed due to lack of clearance or negative responses to coordination requests intended to ensure safe passage.
He said, “Nearly 63% of planned humanitarian convoys to southern Lebanon have not been completed due to negative or absent response or deconfliction requests... Even when convoys are cleared, our teams are being stopped at multiple holding points. Last week, one of our convoy missions took 15 hours to complete,” according to reports.
AbdelJaber also described worsening conditions in southern Lebanon, noting that more than 80% of local markets have been impacted, while humanitarian needs continue to rise faster than available assistance.
He warned that prolonged instability could significantly worsen global food insecurity, saying, “If the crisis persists into mid-2026, up to 45 million additional people globally, including 5.2 million people across the Middle East and North Africa region, could be pushed into acute hunger,”
According to reports, he further stressed that global humanitarian supply chains are now under greater strain than during previous major crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, citing rising costs, slower deliveries, and reduced operational predictability.
A senior official from the World Food Programme (WFP), Samer AbdelJaber, told lawmakers in Brussels that a large share of planned aid convoys have not been completed due to lack of clearance or negative responses to coordination requests intended to ensure safe passage.
He said, “Nearly 63% of planned humanitarian convoys to southern Lebanon have not been completed due to negative or absent response or deconfliction requests... Even when convoys are cleared, our teams are being stopped at multiple holding points. Last week, one of our convoy missions took 15 hours to complete,” according to reports.
AbdelJaber also described worsening conditions in southern Lebanon, noting that more than 80% of local markets have been impacted, while humanitarian needs continue to rise faster than available assistance.
He warned that prolonged instability could significantly worsen global food insecurity, saying, “If the crisis persists into mid-2026, up to 45 million additional people globally, including 5.2 million people across the Middle East and North Africa region, could be pushed into acute hunger,”
According to reports, he further stressed that global humanitarian supply chains are now under greater strain than during previous major crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, citing rising costs, slower deliveries, and reduced operational predictability.
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