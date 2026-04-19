MLES: Legislative Initiatives Helping Return Soldiers Who Left Units Without Permission

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Colonel Yevhen Sviderskyi, Deputy Chief of the General Directorate of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrinform on the occasion of Military Law Enforcement Service Day.

“The legislative initiatives adopted generally have a positive impact on the rate of return to military service of servicemen who left their units without permission,” he said.

According to him, the issue of discipline remains key to the combat readiness of the troops, as without an adequate level of discipline, the army cannot effectively carry out its missions.

“Without discipline and order, the army turns into a mob of people with weapons,” Sviderskyi emphasized.

He also emphasized that the Military Police not only searches for service members who have deserted their units but also facilitates their return to duty.

“We don't just search. We investigate the causes and circumstances, analyze them, work with people, and return them to duty wherever possible,” Sviderskyi assured.

He added that these often involve complex life situations.

“Behind every case lies a specific story: combat exhaustion, trauma, family circumstances, or misunderstandings within the unit,” he explained.

The deputy noted that the service's mission is not only to hold individuals accountable but also to provide assistance and stabilize the situation within the units.

Separately, he emphasized that the Special Forces Service (SFS) actively carries out various tasks in combat zones, both as special forces and military law enforcement, and also spoke about the expansion of special forces units and the enhancement of the SFS's combat capabilities.

“We are building up our strength and expanding the combat capabilities of the Military Police. Our brave men from the special forces units are constantly working in combat zones and effectively carrying out specific combat missions,” Sviderskyi assured.

In addition, Sviderskyi reported that military law enforcement officers are carrying out patrol and guard duty, conducting searches, performing internal investigations, and engaging in crime prevention and suppression directly on the front lines and in combat zones in general.

As reported by Ukrinform, among the most common offenses are unauthorized absence from the unit and violations of weapons handling regulation. When committed systematically, they pose significant risks to the successful execution of combat missions by units.

Photo: Military Law Enforcement Service