200 Homes Destroyed, Hundreds Displaced In Malaysia's Sandakan Fire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala lumpur: A fire that broke out Sunday morning, April 19, 2026, destroyed approximately 200 stilt houses in the Kampung Bahagia water village of Sandankan, Malaysia.

Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief, Jimmy Lagung, said that firefighting operations are still underway and the blaze has not yet been brought under control. He noted that firefighters are facing difficulties reaching the site due to narrow access roads which hindered the movement of fire engines.

Strong winds and the close proximity of the houses contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, while low tide conditions made it difficult to obtain an open water source, he added.

Meanwhile, Sandakan District Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Walter Kenson declared a disaster following the fire, noting the activation of a temporary relief center to accommodate affected residents. He added that the affected homes are no longer safe to live in following the fire incident.

According to unofficial figures, approximately 445 people from 89 families were displaced.