Cregis Shines At Paris Blockchain Week 2026, Accelerating European Expansion

PARIS, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 15–16, 2026, one of Europe's premier blockchain events, Paris Blockchain Week 2026, concluded in Paris, France. Under the theme“The Bridge Between TradFi and Digital Assets,” the conference brought together regulators, financial institutions, Web3 projects, and infrastructure providers to explore the convergence of digital assets and traditional finance.

As a leading digital asset infrastructure provider, Cregis engaged with banks, payment providers, Web3 projects, and enterprise clients at Booth 20A. The company showcased its expertise in institutional custody, corporate wallets, and payment infrastructure, sharing its global experience and advancing its strategic presence in Europe.

From Narrative to Implementation: Europe Accelerates Institutional Adoption

On the regulatory front, frameworks such as MiCA are providing clarity and predictability for the market. Many financial institutions and payment providers at the conference noted that clear regulations are a key catalyst for institutional adoption and lay the foundation for broader applications of digital assets.

Stablecoins and on-chain payments emerged as a central discussion point. Across cross-border payments, corporate settlements, and treasury management, stablecoins are evolving from crypto-native tools into essential infrastructure connecting traditional finance with the on-chain economy.“How to build efficient, compliant settlement networks” became a frequent topic of discussion.

Corporate demand is also shifting. Unlike the past, which focused primarily on trading infrastructure, today's market prioritizes system-wide capabilities such as custody security, treasury efficiency, and compliance and risk management frameworks. This trend reflects the growing integration of digital assets into enterprise-grade financial systems.

Paris Blockchain Week: A Key Convergence of Regulation, Institutions, and Technology

Paris Blockchain Week has reaffirmed its role as a critical connector in Europe's blockchain ecosystem. From regulators outlining compliance pathways to traditional financial institutions exploring digital asset adoption, and Web3 enterprises developing infrastructure and real-world use cases, the conference highlighted a clear trend: digital assets are increasingly integrating with existing financial systems rather than existing as isolated ecosystems.

Europe's unique position stands out. Its relatively mature regulatory landscape provides stability for industry development, while stringent compliance requirements set higher standards for infrastructure. This makes Europe not only a regulatory stronghold but also a testing ground for real-world digital asset adoption.

Cregis: Entering Europe Market Through Infrastructure Excellence

At the event, Cregis engaged with potential partners on institutional custody, stablecoin payments, and on-chain treasury management, confirming strong demand for compliant digital asset infrastructure in Europe.

Richard, Co-Founder of Cregis, said,“It's clear from this conference that Europe is entering a development stage focused on compliance and infrastructure. Institutional clients prioritize security, scalability, and compatibility with existing financial systems, perfectly aligned with the capabilities we've built.”

He added that Cregis will continue expanding in Europe, exploring partnerships with local banks, payment providers, and enterprises to advance stablecoin payments, on-chain settlements, and corporate wallet solutions in real business scenarios.

“We are seeing double-digit growth across our pan-European client base, which reinforces our confidence in the region's long-term opportunity,” said Shawn Yan, CEO and Founder of Cregis.“Europe's evolving policy environment, especially the greater regulatory clarity created by MiCA, is opening up meaningful space for compliant digital asset adoption at scale. Given this momentum, we are formally increasing our investment in Europe in 2026 to better serve customers across the region. Our focus is to support different client needs with the right mix of payment infrastructure, governance controls and deployment models - from always-on treasury and settlement workflows to private, institution-grade custody infrastructure.”

As the digital asset industry enters a new phase, infrastructure for payments, custody, and treasury management is becoming a key bridge between TradFi and Web3. Paris Blockchain Week 2026 allowed Cregis to deepen connections with global partners and sharpen its strategic direction in Europe. With regulatory clarity improving and institutional demand rising, Europe is poised to become a major growth engine for digital asset infrastructure.

About Cregis

Cregis is a global provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, offering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients.

Its core offerings-MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service, and crypto payment solutions-are trusted by over 3,500 crypto exchanges, fintech companies, digital banks, payment service providers (PSPs), forex brokers, and Web3 businesses to seamlessly and securely accept, send, and manage digital assets.

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