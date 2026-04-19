403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sao Tome, Principe Eyes Deeper Economic Ties with Türkiye
(MENAFN) Sao Tome and Principe is looking to expand its cooperation with Türkiye, emphasizing the potential for a strategic partnership that delivers mutual benefits, as stated by its foreign minister during remarks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Ilza Maria dos Santos Amado Vaz underlined the country’s focus on strengthening economic diplomacy and building collaborative frameworks. “With Türkiye, we can create a context of strategic, win-win diplomacy and cooperation,” she said.
According to her remarks, the government is prioritizing structured bilateral agreements as tools to guide investment and foster development across key sectors. “Bilateral agreements serve as mechanisms to define a framework for cooperation in sectors we consider essential for development,” Vaz said.
Energy transformation was identified as a central objective, with the minister stressing the importance of financial backing to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. “It is important to have enough investment so that we can break from fossil-based energy,” she said.
The country’s recently adopted national development strategy places strong emphasis on positioning itself as a sustainable tourism hub. Vaz highlighted that achieving this vision depends heavily on cooperation across both public and private sectors. “Our vision is based on Sao Tome and Principe as a sustainable tourism destination,” she said.
She also drew attention to existing infrastructure shortcomings—particularly in transport systems such as roads, ports, and airports—which she described as major obstacles to growth and tourism expansion. “We cannot speak about development if we cannot allow tourists to move,” she said.
In addition, the minister pointed to untapped potential within the blue economy, noting the country’s advantageous position along the Gulf of Guinea and its extensive maritime resources as key assets for future development.
Speaking on the sidelines of the forum, Ilza Maria dos Santos Amado Vaz underlined the country’s focus on strengthening economic diplomacy and building collaborative frameworks. “With Türkiye, we can create a context of strategic, win-win diplomacy and cooperation,” she said.
According to her remarks, the government is prioritizing structured bilateral agreements as tools to guide investment and foster development across key sectors. “Bilateral agreements serve as mechanisms to define a framework for cooperation in sectors we consider essential for development,” Vaz said.
Energy transformation was identified as a central objective, with the minister stressing the importance of financial backing to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. “It is important to have enough investment so that we can break from fossil-based energy,” she said.
The country’s recently adopted national development strategy places strong emphasis on positioning itself as a sustainable tourism hub. Vaz highlighted that achieving this vision depends heavily on cooperation across both public and private sectors. “Our vision is based on Sao Tome and Principe as a sustainable tourism destination,” she said.
She also drew attention to existing infrastructure shortcomings—particularly in transport systems such as roads, ports, and airports—which she described as major obstacles to growth and tourism expansion. “We cannot speak about development if we cannot allow tourists to move,” she said.
In addition, the minister pointed to untapped potential within the blue economy, noting the country’s advantageous position along the Gulf of Guinea and its extensive maritime resources as key assets for future development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment