QORC: Lane, Al Suwaidi Shine In Opening Round

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation organised Survival 1, the opening round of the 2026 Qatar Off Road Championship (QORC), in the challenging dunes of Sealine. The event featured a strong entry list of 42 competitors representing Qatar and several other nationalities, delivering an exciting and competitive start to the season.

The demanding terrain tested both skill and endurance, producing intense competition across all classes. In Class 1, Ethan Lane secured first place with an outstanding performance and was also the Challenger category winner in his class. Alex Mcinnes finished in second place, followed by Michael Anderson in third. The Veteran Class victory went to Gregely Kis.

In Class 2, Mansour Al Suwaidi claimed first place after a strong and consistent drive. Khalifa Al Bastaki secured second place and was also the Challenger category winner in his class, while Ali Al Marzouqi completed the podium in third position. The Veteran Class 2 was won by Mohammed Al Shamsi. The trophies were presented to the winners by Amro Al-Hamad, Executive Director of QMMF, alongside Pedro Almeida, Clerk of the Course. The championship continues next week with Round 2 of the Qatar Off Road Championship, Baja 1 for cars and motorcycles, scheduled to take place on 25 April 2026.