403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armed Attack Leaves Eight Dead in Central Mexico
(MENAFN) At least eight people lost their lives early Saturday when gunmen stormed a bar in Ayala, a municipality in the central Mexican state of Morelos, according to local authorities.
The Morelos state prosecutor's office confirmed the shooting occurred at an unlicensed venue operating outside legal parameters.
"Forensic experts are currently carrying out the required legal and technical procedures on eight bodies found at the scene," the office said in a statement.
Personnel from the state criminal investigation agency are currently canvassing the site, collecting forensic evidence and speaking with witnesses in an effort to piece together the sequence of events.
The prosecutor's office reaffirmed its commitment to a thorough inquiry, stating it will pursue all lines of investigation to establish responsibility for the attack.
Federal authorities indicate the Ayala region has become a flashpoint for violent territorial disputes, with criminal cells tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and remnants of local gangs actively competing for control of the area.
No arrests have been reported as the investigation remains ongoing.
The Morelos state prosecutor's office confirmed the shooting occurred at an unlicensed venue operating outside legal parameters.
"Forensic experts are currently carrying out the required legal and technical procedures on eight bodies found at the scene," the office said in a statement.
Personnel from the state criminal investigation agency are currently canvassing the site, collecting forensic evidence and speaking with witnesses in an effort to piece together the sequence of events.
The prosecutor's office reaffirmed its commitment to a thorough inquiry, stating it will pursue all lines of investigation to establish responsibility for the attack.
Federal authorities indicate the Ayala region has become a flashpoint for violent territorial disputes, with criminal cells tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and remnants of local gangs actively competing for control of the area.
No arrests have been reported as the investigation remains ongoing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment