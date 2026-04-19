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Ski Dubai and Dubai Sports Council Bring UAE Community Together for the Seventh Edition of DXB Snow Run on May 17
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2026: Ski Dubai, in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, is pleased to announce that the seventh edition of the DXB Snow Run will take place on May 17 (Sunday). Held under the theme of “Growing in Unity” in this year’s ‘UAE Year of Family’, the unique -4⁰C running experience brings families, friends and communities together to strengthen inclusion and well-being through an active lifestyle.
Following the success of last year’s edition which saw a record number of 700 athletes from 70 nationalities, DXB Snow Run is back by popular demand and welcomes male and female runners aged 13 to 70 years and above. Runners can choose from two distances, 3km (3 loops) or 5km (5 loops) and participate individually or join together as a team of five where they will be competing against other groups.
Categories:
•Individual (3km): AED 120 (Regular)
•Individual (5km): AED 150 (Regular)
•Team of 5: AED 110 per person (Regular)
Registration is now open (until May 14), and participants can secure their spot on PremierOnline.
Each person who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. The top-3 participants from each category will also get a chance to step up to the podium and bring home cool prizes.
To make the experience even more inclusive, Ski Dubai is introducing a new Spectator Pass (AED 50), allowing family and friends to support their loved ones in a dedicated area and enjoy a complimentary hot beverage from inside the snowy setting.
Building on the Emirates’ enduring values of connection and belonging highlighted during the ‘Year of Family’, the event shines a light on everyday moments, whether cheering from the sidelines or crossing the finish line together, that strengthen family bonds while creating lasting memories.
For bookings and enquiries, visit PremierOnline.
-ENDS
About Majid Al Futtaim
Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.
Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.
Following the success of last year’s edition which saw a record number of 700 athletes from 70 nationalities, DXB Snow Run is back by popular demand and welcomes male and female runners aged 13 to 70 years and above. Runners can choose from two distances, 3km (3 loops) or 5km (5 loops) and participate individually or join together as a team of five where they will be competing against other groups.
Categories:
•Individual (3km): AED 120 (Regular)
•Individual (5km): AED 150 (Regular)
•Team of 5: AED 110 per person (Regular)
Registration is now open (until May 14), and participants can secure their spot on PremierOnline.
Each person who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal. The top-3 participants from each category will also get a chance to step up to the podium and bring home cool prizes.
To make the experience even more inclusive, Ski Dubai is introducing a new Spectator Pass (AED 50), allowing family and friends to support their loved ones in a dedicated area and enjoy a complimentary hot beverage from inside the snowy setting.
Building on the Emirates’ enduring values of connection and belonging highlighted during the ‘Year of Family’, the event shines a light on everyday moments, whether cheering from the sidelines or crossing the finish line together, that strengthen family bonds while creating lasting memories.
For bookings and enquiries, visit PremierOnline.
-ENDS
About Majid Al Futtaim
Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses, employing 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 7 hotels and four mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.
Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including four indoor ski locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Oman as well as family entertainment centers Magic Planet and Little Explorers. It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. The Group partners with world-class fashion, home, speciality retail and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido, with over 70 stores and 20 digital platforms across the GCC. It also owns and operates THAT Concept Store, a multi-brand retail destination and app. Majid Al Futtaim is also the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour across markets in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, serving 770,000 customers daily. These offerings are powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience. The developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.
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