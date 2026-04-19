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Hezbollah Rejects Accusations Over UNIFIL Attack in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Hezbollah has rejected accusations linking it to an incident in southern Lebanon that resulted in the death of a French UN peacekeeper and injuries to three others serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
In a statement, the group said it “denies any involvement in the incident that occurred with UNIFIL forces in the Ghandouriyeh area in the Bint Jbeil district.”
It also urged restraint in interpreting the incident, calling for “to avoid rushing to conclusions and accusations” until the full details are clarified.
Hezbollah emphasized the importance of continued coordination among local communities, UNIFIL, and the Lebanese army, particularly given what it described as sensitive security conditions in the area.
The group further expressed surprise at what it called premature accusations, arguing that some parties were quick to assign blame “while remaining silent during Israeli attacks on UNIFIL forces.”
The incident drew international attention after French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that one French soldier was killed and three others were wounded.
“Sergeant Major Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment in Montauban was killed this morning in southern Lebanon during an attack against UNIFIL,” Macron said in a post on the US social media platform X.
In a statement, the group said it “denies any involvement in the incident that occurred with UNIFIL forces in the Ghandouriyeh area in the Bint Jbeil district.”
It also urged restraint in interpreting the incident, calling for “to avoid rushing to conclusions and accusations” until the full details are clarified.
Hezbollah emphasized the importance of continued coordination among local communities, UNIFIL, and the Lebanese army, particularly given what it described as sensitive security conditions in the area.
The group further expressed surprise at what it called premature accusations, arguing that some parties were quick to assign blame “while remaining silent during Israeli attacks on UNIFIL forces.”
The incident drew international attention after French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that one French soldier was killed and three others were wounded.
“Sergeant Major Florian Montorio of the 17th Parachute Engineer Regiment in Montauban was killed this morning in southern Lebanon during an attack against UNIFIL,” Macron said in a post on the US social media platform X.
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