Quote Of The Day: Bill Gates On Efficiency Of Lazy Individuals - 'I Choose A Lazy Person To Do A Hard Job. Because....'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bill Gates, who is ranked among the top 20 wealthiest people on Earth, suggested that a lazy person is often the best choice for difficult tasks, as they tend to find efficient solutions.

Quote of the day by Bill Gates:“I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it.”

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This quote suggests that lazy people excel in tough jobs because they seek out simpler, more efficient ways to accomplish tasks. According to Bill Gates, selecting a lazy individual for challenging work can lead to innovative and easier methods of completion.

Born in Seattle, Washington

Born in Seattle, Washington, in October 1955, to William H Gates Sr and his first wife Mary Maxwell Gates, Bill Gates showed interest in computer programming at an early age. The co-founder of the software company Microsoft, Bill Gates spent his childhood in the Sand Point area and went to Lakeside School where he met Kent Evans who became his best friend and first business partner.

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He emerged as a national merit scholar when he graduated from Lakeside School in 1973 with 1590 score out of 1600 on the Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT). In the same year he got himself enrolled at Harvard University where he studied for two years. During his time at the University, Gates devised an algorithm for pancake sorting which came to be recognised as the fastest version for over 30 years. This solution to series of unsolved problems was formalized and published in collaboration with Harvard computer scientist Christos Papadimitriou.

Gates' childhood friend Paul Allen named their partnership "Micro-Soft", combining "microcomputer" and“software” with their first office in Albuquerque. They officially registered the trade name "Microsoft" with the Secretary of the State of New Mexico on 26 November 1976.

The duo hired Ric Weiland, their high school collaborator as their first employee. The former CEO of Microsoft, Bill Gates was succeeded by Steve Ballmer in 2000. From 2000 till 2008, Bill Gates served as chief software architect. Following his resignation from the position of chairman of the board in 2014, he became technology adviser to CEO Satya Nadella and other Microsoft leaders.

“If you can't make it good, at least make it look good.” “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.” “Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years.” “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can't lose.” “I really had a lot of dreams when I was a kid, and I think a great deal of that grew out of the fact that I had a chance to read a lot.” “If you give people tools, and they use their natural abilities and their curiosity, they will develop things in ways that will surprise you very much beyond what you might have expected.” “As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” “DNA is like a computer program but far, far more advanced than any software ever created.” “Measuring programming progress by lines of code is like measuring aircraft building progress by weight.” “Our success has really been based on partnerships from the very beginning.”

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