Qatar Stresses Trust, Dialogue In Global Mediation Efforts At Antalya Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Antalya: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in a high-level session on the sidelines of the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) titled,“Emerging Partnerships in International Mediation for Peace.”

In remarks delivered during the session, he said that mediation is not viewed as a matter of media visibility or international competition, but rather as a responsibility and an effective tool for conflict resolution, emphasising that the guiding principle is the ability to meaningfully contribute to de-escalation and support progress toward political solutions.

He added that leadership in mediation is exercised when trust exists between parties and when a clear diplomatic opportunity is available, noting that trust constitutes the essential currency of mediation. Over the past two decades, Qatar has invested in building that trust through consistency, prudence and by maintaining open channels of communication with all sides, he added.

He pointed to mediation efforts in Africa, including peace processes in Chad, and more recently, the facilitation of dialogue between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the M23 movement, which resulted in the Doha Declaration of Principles. These examples, he noted, reflect cases where a credible platform was provided to help parties reach tangible understandings.

He stressed that escalation inevitably complicates the diplomatic environment, as it hardens positions, deepens mistrust, and shifts priorities toward immediate security concerns rather than long-term political solutions. It also increases logistical constraints, limits direct engagement, and places additional pressure on stakeholders.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the ongoing war in the region has affected mediation efforts and made negotiations more complex, adding that while conflict complicates mediation, it simultaneously reinforces its necessity.

He further stated that, despite exposure to attacks, commitment to mediation in various international issues has remained firm, underlining that sustaining dialogue and pursuing peaceful solutions remain essential, particularly during periods of escalation.

He explained that the approach adopted is based on continued engagement, flexibility, and pragmatism, prioritising de-escalation, supporting ceasefires where possible, and maintaining platforms for dialogue even when political conditions are not conducive to immediate breakthroughs.

He also highlighted that the most promising opportunities for advancing peace efforts lie in bridging existing gaps, between regions, international actors, states and non-state actors, as well as across political, humanitarian, and development tracks, towards a more integrated approach to conflict resolution.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concluded that growing recognition of the need to protect mediators and negotiation processes opens important prospects, adding that clearer international frameworks to safeguard dialogue from disruption would help preserve ongoing processes and encourage broader participation in peace efforts with greater confidence and continuity.