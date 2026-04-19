NATO Chief Dismisses Fears Of US Withdrawal

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 19 (IANS) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte dismissed concerns over a potential US withdrawal from the alliance in an interview.

In an interview published on Saturday, with the German newspaper WELT AM SONNTAG, Rutte said he does not see the United States leaving NATO, but stressed the need for a stronger Europe within a stronger alliance.

The remarks came amid tensions fueled by recent comments from US President Donald Trump, who complained that European allies were unwilling to support the war with Iran, called NATO a "paper tiger," and said he was considering withdrawing from the alliance, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump is visibly disappointed with some NATO members, Rutte said, adding that he understands the US president's frustration, and reaffirming that the US nuclear umbrella remains the "ultimate guarantor" of European security.

Earlier this month, Trump discussed the possibility of the US stepping back from NATO, as he met with Secretary General Rutte, amidst widened differences over the alliance's response to the Iran conflict.

The White House said Trump has been considering withdrawing from NATO, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quoting the President as saying the alliance had fallen short.

“They were tested and they failed,” she told reporters at a White House news conference.

Leavitt added that leaving NATO remains under discussion.“It's something the President has discussed, and I think it's something the President will be discussing,” she said.

The meeting came amid Trump's growing frustration with European allies for not fully backing US military actions against Iran.

Rutte earlier acknowledged the tensions but said most allies had supported Washington.“He is clearly disappointed... but the large majority of European nations has been helpful,” he told CNN after the meeting.

He described the talks as“very frank, very open.”

Rutte said European countries had provided“basing, logistics, overflights” and other support during the conflict.

At the same time, he conceded that not all allies met expectations.“Some of them yes,” he said when asked if certain NATO countries had failed.