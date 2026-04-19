Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Planning To Buy Gold? Here Are The Best Timings

What is the Auspicious Time to Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2026? This year, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya falls on Sunday, April 19, 2026. In religious texts, this day is considered a 'svayam siddha muhurat', which means it's so auspicious that any good deed done today gives manifold returns. There's also a strong tradition of buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. It is said that gold bought on this day brings happiness, prosperity, and peace to the family. We spoke to a Ujjain-based astrologer, Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, to find out the most auspicious timings to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold Buying Muhurats

The absolute best time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya is from 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM. This gives you a window of 1 hour and 32 minutes. This timing is excellent not just for buying gold but also for performing prayers. Additionally, the Abhijit Muhurat on April 19 is from 12:00 PM to 12:51 PM. This is also a very auspicious time for gold purchases Auspicious Timings for Akshaya Tritiya 2026

If you can't buy gold during the timings mentioned above, don't worry. You can also follow the Choghadiya muhurats. Here are the auspicious Choghadiya timings for buying gold on Sunday, April 19:- 9:16 AM to 10:51 AM- 2:00 PM to 3:35 PM- 6:45 PM to 8:10 PM- 8:10 PM to 9:35 PM

Why is Gold Purchased on Akshaya Tritiya?

There are several beliefs associated with buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya. The first belief is linked to Adi Guru Shankaracharya. It is said that on this very day, he recited the Kanakadhara Stotram for a poor Brahmin, and its power caused a shower of gold. The second belief is that gold is the metal of Devguru Brihaspati, or the planet Jupiter. In astrology, Jupiter is considered the planet of happiness and prosperity. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring the blessings of Jupiter, ensuring lasting prosperity in life.DisclaimerThe information in this article has been sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are simply a medium for bringing this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference purposes only.