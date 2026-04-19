Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 2: Film Races Past Rs 60 Crore Worldwide, Big Saturday Boost

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has had a solid start at the box office, with a noteworthy increase in revenues on its first Saturday. The film has managed to sustain audience attention in both India and global markets, increasing its overall numbers in just two days of release.

The film grossed Rs 60.50 crore globally on its second day. This comprises India's gross revenues of Rs 42.00 crore and abroad profits of Rs 18.50 crore so far. In India, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 19.00 crore nett (gross less tax) on its second day from 11,513 performances. This brings the total India net collection at Rs 35.00 crores.

The Day 2 result also represents a significant 55.1 per cent increase over Day 1, when the film grossed Rs 12.25 crore nett.

#BhoothBangla India Net CollectionDay 1: 12.25 CrTotal: 16 CrIndia Gross: 19.2 CrDetails: Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) April 18, 2026

On its first day, the film created a strong impression at the box office, grossing Rs 12.25 crore across 12,386 presentations. The overall India gross was Rs 21.60 crore, while abroad receipts were Rs 5 crore, bringing the global gross to Rs 23.90 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, represents the director's comeback with Akshay Kumar following previous collaborations like as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The film's ensemble cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor produce the film, which is distributed by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Cape of Good Films.

According to India Today's assessment, the film contains fleeting moments of comedy. It was noted that Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Paresh Rawal's humorous performances focus largely on physical comedy, which may feel dated to some viewers. The review also noted that the horror elements are propelled by a strong background soundtrack, but they do not always succeed in creating sustained tension.