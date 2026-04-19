5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Telangana, Mother And Partner Arrested

A shocking case has come to light from Kamareddy district in Telangana, where a five-year-old boy was allegedly murdered. The victim, identified as Shravan, was living with his mother and elder sister in Sriram Nagar Colony. Police said the child was mentally challenged.

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Mother and partner under suspicion

According to police, the boy's mother and her partner, Narsimlu, are the main accused. The two had reportedly been in a live-in relationship for about six months, according to a report by India Today.

Officials said the woman had been living separately from her husband along with her two children.

Police believe the child was seen as an obstacle to their relationship, which led to the crime.

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How the incident happened

Police said the incident took place when the mother was not at home. Narsimlu allegedly came to the house in a drunk state.

He is accused of throwing chilli powder into the child's eyes and then attacking him with a stick. The boy suffered serious head injuries and died.

Police action and investigation

After receiving information, police teams led by Circle Inspector Narahari reached the spot and started an investigation.

Both Narsimlu and the child's mother have been taken into custody. They are being questioned.

Police said further investigation is ongoing to understand all details of the case.

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