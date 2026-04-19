UAV Crash In Chernihiv Damages Homes And School, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Two private homes and an educational institution were damaged when an enemy UAV crashed,” the post reads.

Russian drone strikes train inregion, driver injured

There are casualties; information about them is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chernihiv is under a massive attack by Russian drones.

Illustrative photo