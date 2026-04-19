403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAV Crash In Chernihiv Damages Homes And School, Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
“Two private homes and an educational institution were damaged when an enemy UAV crashed,” the post reads.Read also: Russian drone strikes train in Sumy region, driver injured
There are casualties; information about them is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, Chernihiv is under a massive attack by Russian drones.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment