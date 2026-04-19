Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,Trend reports. The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar April 6 1.7000 April 13 1.7000 April 7 1.7000 April 14 1.7000 April 8 1.7000 April 15 1.7000 April 9 1.7000 April 16 1.7000 April 10 1.7000 April 17 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000 Average rate per week 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0173 manat this week, while the weighted average rate rose by 0.02502 manat, amounting to 2.00034 manat per euro

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro April 6 1.9590 April 13 1.9867 April 7 1.9615 April 14 2.0004 April 8 1.9850 April 15 2.0042 April 9 1.9834 April 16 2.0074 April 10 1.9877 April 17 2.0030 Average rate per week 1.97532 Average rate per week 2.00034

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0673 this week, and the weighted average increased by 0.0175 manat, amounting to 2.22918 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble April 6 2.1258 April 13 2.2082 April 7 2.1523 April 14 2.2320 April 8 2.1687 April 15 2.2428 April 9 2.1710 April 16 2.2372 April 10 2.1931 April 17 2.2257 Average rate per week 2.16218 Average rate per week 2.22918

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average exchange rate edged down by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, settling at 0.0380 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira April 6 0.0381 April 13 0.0380 April 7 0.0381 April 14 0.0380 April 8 0.0381 April 15 0.0380 April 9 0.0382 April 16 0.0380 April 10 0.0381 April 17 0.0379 Average rate per week 0.03812 Average rate per week 0.0380