Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market
|Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|April 6
|1.7000
|April 13
|1.7000
|April 7
|1.7000
|April 14
|1.7000
|April 8
|1.7000
|April 15
|1.7000
|April 9
|1.7000
|April 16
|1.7000
|April 10
|1.7000
|April 17
|1.7000
|Average rate per week
|1.7000
|Average rate per week
|1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.0173 manat this week, while the weighted average rate rose by 0.02502 manat, amounting to 2.00034 manat per euro
|Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|April 6
|1.9590
|April 13
|1.9867
|April 7
|1.9615
|April 14
|2.0004
|April 8
|1.9850
|April 15
|2.0042
|April 9
|1.9834
|April 16
|2.0074
|April 10
|1.9877
|April 17
|2.0030
|Average rate per week
|1.97532
|Average rate per week
|2.00034
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0673 this week, and the weighted average increased by 0.0175 manat, amounting to 2.22918 manat.
|Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|April 6
|2.1258
|April 13
|2.2082
|April 7
|2.1523
|April 14
|2.2320
|April 8
|2.1687
|April 15
|2.2428
|April 9
|2.1710
|April 16
|2.2372
|April 10
|2.1931
|April 17
|2.2257
|Average rate per week
|2.16218
|Average rate per week
|2.22918
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average exchange rate edged down by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, settling at 0.0380 manat.
|Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|April 6
|0.0381
|April 13
|0.0380
|April 7
|0.0381
|April 14
|0.0380
|April 8
|0.0381
|April 15
|0.0380
|April 9
|0.0382
|April 16
|0.0380
|April 10
|0.0381
|April 17
|0.0379
|Average rate per week
|0.03812
|Average rate per week
|0.0380
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