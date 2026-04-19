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Costa Rica's national dish, Gallo Pinto, has been officially recognized by TasteAtlas as one of the best bean dishes worldwide. From the essential Salsa Lizano to its perfect nutritional balanc, learn why this Tico staple is winning global hearts.

The world is finally catching on to what every Costa Rican knows by heart: there is no breakfast quite like Gallo Pinto. In a recent global ranking by the famous food encyclopedia TasteAtlas, Costa Rica's national dish has been distinguished as one of the best bean-based recipes on the planet.

What Makes It Unique?

Unlike other versions of rice and beans in the region, the Costa Rican“Pinto” relies on three pillars:

Salsa Lizano: The tangy, smoky, and slightly sweet sauce that defines the Tico flavor profile.

The“Sofrito”: A fresh base of bell pepper, onion, and cilantro.

The Texture: A perfect balance where the rice is colored by the bean broth without becoming mushy.

The post Costa Rica's Gallo Pinto Ranked among the World's Best Bean Dishes by TasteAtlas appeared first on The Costa Rica News.