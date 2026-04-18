Parrotfish Spotted In Local Waters

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has recorded the presence of parrotfish, locally known as“Al-Qin,” in one of the country's marine areas, considered an encouraging environmental indicator that highlights the health of its coastal ecosystems, particularly the coral reefs.

According to the ministry's Wildlife Development Department, the appearance of this species reflects a balanced and thriving marine habitat. Parrotfish are considered vital to reef sustainability, using their beak-like teeth to scrape algae from the coral surfaces. This natural behaviour prevents algae from smothering live corals, allowing reefs to grow and regenerate.

Beyond reef maintenance, parrotfish also contribute to the formation of Qatar's distinctive sandy beaches. By feeding on dead coral, they break it down into fine particles that are later expelled as sand, playing a quiet but essential role in creating the country's white shorelines. Accordingly, the ministry stressed that this finding highlights the ongoing conservation efforts and continuous monitoring of marine wildlife.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting biodiversity and preserving natural resources, ensuring that Qatar's marine environment remains resilient for the future generations.

parrotfish marine areas coastal ecosystems