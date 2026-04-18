FAO Government Of Jamaica Hand Over Fertiliser To Farmers For Hurricane Recovery Support



FAO, in partnership with the government of Jamaica, has handed over fertiliser support to farmers affected by hurricanes Beryl and Melissa, part of a broader effort to restore agricultural production and strengthen resilience across impacted communities.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) handed over fertiliser support to farmers through the Government of Jamaica at a ceremony held on April 15 at the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Trelawny Parish Office, as part of ongoing efforts to restore agricultural production following the impacts of hurricanes Beryl and Melissa.

The handover forms part of FAO's Technical Cooperation Programme supporting emergency response and early recovery across Grenada, Jamaica and St Vincent and The Grenadines. In Jamaica, approximately 600 fertiliser units across 12 formulations will be distributed to farmers across Hanover, St Elizabeth, St James, Trelawny and Westmoreland through RADA.

FAO representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize, Dr Ana Touza, underscored FAO's commitment to supporting farmers as they recover from repeated climate shocks.“To the farmers here today, we recognise your resilience, and we remain committed to supporting your continued recovery. These inputs are essential as farmers work to restore their fields and rebuild their livelihoods.” She noted that the intervention forms part of a broader, coordinated response to evolving needs across the sector.

Minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining, Floyd Green, emphasised the importance of collaboration in advancing recovery.“We must never forget that strong partnerships are critical to our recovery. Today, I am grateful for partners like the FAO that continue to lead interventions like these. Recovery cannot be approached in isolation. It requires coordinated support, timely inputs, and a continued focus on resilience.”

Chief executive officer of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, Garnett Edmonson, also welcomed the support, noting its significance for farmers who continue to recover from the compounded impacts of two hurricanes, and reaffirmed the RADA's role in coordinating distribution to ensure timely delivery to the affected parishes.

Additional recovery support for farmers and fishers

Beyond the handover exercise, FAO is advancing a range of complementary interventions to support recovery. In response to the impact of Hurricane Melissa, resources under the Improving Rural Livelihoods Through Resilient Agrifood Systems project implemented by FAO and financed by the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, were redirected to expand assistance to farmers in additional communities. This includes the provision of 7.5 tonnes of fertiliser, eight water tanks, personal protective equipment, and other planting tools, valued at just over JMD 3 million.

Support is also being extended through the provision of short-cycle crop seeds, including cabbage, carrot, cucumber, sweet pepper, onion, tomato, watermelon, and corn, which will also be distributed by RADA.

FAO has also assisted the National Fisheries Authority with rope and bait to help fishers in restoring their operations following recent hurricanes.

These efforts are further reinforced by the ADAPT Jamaica project, supported by FAO and government partners and financed by the Green Climate Fund, which was expanded from approximately USD 30 million to USD 40.5 million to respond to the impacts of recent hurricanes and strengthen resilience within the agricultural sector.

In addition to input support, FAO continues to work with national partners to strengthen capacity through training in disaster risk management, preparedness, and response. These efforts aim to improve the ability of farmers and rural communities to anticipate, absorb, and recover from future climate-related shocks.

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