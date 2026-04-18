GAM To Activate New Traffic Radars Sunday To Curb Road Accidents

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announced that it will begin operating traffic enforcement radars on several main streets within its jurisdiction starting Sunday, as part of an integrated plan to enhance road safety and reduce accidents.According to a GAM statement released Saturday, the activation of these radars aims to improve compliance with traffic regulations and penalize dangerous violations. Targeted infractions include excessive speeding, running red lights, sudden lane changes at intersections, and illegal stopping or parking on pedestrian crossings.The municipality stated that radar locations were selected based on field studies identifying high-risk areas for accidents and congestion. The project, which is scheduled for full completion by the end of April, includes 20 radars, specialized traffic light cameras, and "Point-to-Point" systems designed to calculate and monitor average vehicle speeds across specific road segments.To ensure driver awareness and transparency, GAM has installed clear traffic signage at all monitored locations, specifying the legal speed limits for each corridor and providing warning to motorists.Shadi Rawabdeh, GAM Director of Traffic Operations, described the project as a qualitative leap in the capital's traffic monitoring system. He noted that the integration of modern technology would improve traffic flow and deter hazardous driving behaviors.Rawabdeh emphasized that the primary objective of the system is to foster a culture of traffic discipline and accident prevention rather than simply issuing fines. He urged drivers to adhere strictly to traffic laws and instructions to ensure their safety and the safety of others.