Polish Lawmakers Fail To Override Presidential Veto On Crypto Bill

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Poland's parliament again failed to overturn President Karol Nawrocki's veto on a crypto regulation bill, extending a months-long standoff over how the country should govern digital assets. In a Friday vote, lawmakers did not reach the 263 votes needed to override the president's veto, with 243 MPs voting against and 191 in support, according to TVP World.

The bill, pushed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, is designed to align Poland with the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), the bloc's overarching framework for issuing and custody of crypto assets. If enacted, the law would mark a significant step for Polish crypto oversight, as Poland remains the only EU member state still not implementing MiCA.

President Nawrocki defended his veto, arguing that the proposed regulation risks overreach, lacks sufficient transparency, and would impose an undue burden on small businesses, the TVP World report noted. In contrast, government officials have warned that delaying rules leaves investors exposed to risk, with Finance Minister Andrzej Domański reportedly describing the absence of clear rules as turning the market into an“El Dorado for fraudsters.”

The ongoing political fight has broader implications for Poland's crypto ecosystem, including local industry players and foreign firms weighing regulatory certainty against uncertainty in one of Europe's largest markets. The standoff is playing out as the country's biggest exchange, Zonda, has found itself at the center of the dispute, amid allegations tied to illicit funding and national security concerns.

The latest attempt to override Nawrocki's veto failed, keeping MiCA-aligned regulation from moving forward in Poland for the moment, with 243 against and 191 in support of the veto override. Poland remains the lone EU member yet to implement MiCA, despite repeated government efforts and earlier votes that stalled the bill in 2023 and 2024. Officials argue that timely regulation protects investors and consumers, while Nawrocki argues the measure as drafted could hamper business and market transparency. Zonda, Poland's largest crypto exchange, has become a focal point in the political debate, with CEO Przemysław Kral pushing back on accusations and warning of legal action to defend the company's reputation.

Key takeawaysRegulatory friction and the MiCA timeline

The current veto stalemate is the second failed attempt by the government to push the crypto bill through after a similar rejection in December. In that earlier cycle, lawmakers reintroduced a revised version within days, asserting that the changes addressed concerns, though critics argued the document remained largely the same. Nawrocki's February veto-described at the time as a principled stance against enacting what he called a“wrong law”-kept the regulation from advancing, complicating Poland's path toward MiCA compliance.

The persistence of the deadlock underscores a wider regulatory divergence within the European Union on how to structure crypto markets. MiCA was designed to provide a standardized EU framework for crypto issuance and custody, reducing uncertainty for issuers, exchanges, and wallets operating across member states. Poland's repeated resistance to adopting the framework-while other members push to implement it-highlights competing priorities between fostering innovation and imposing safeguards on a nascent industry.

TVP World's reporting suggests that the government's stance centers on balancing regulatory clarity with affordability for businesses, while Nawrocki's position emphasizes risk of over-regulation. The dispute, thus, is not purely technical; it has become a political test of Poland's alignment with EU policy and its stance on fintech innovation.

The Zonda episode and what it signals for Poland's crypto debate

Amid the lawmaking fray, Zonda-Poland's largest crypto exchange-has been drawn into the narrative around regulatory transparency and security. Prime Minister Tusk publicly accused the platform of links to illicit funding, referencing intelligence reports that allegedly connect Zonda's origins to Russian criminal networks. In response, Zonda's chief executive, Przemysław Kral, argued that linking the exchange to crime is both unfounded and harmful to Poland's innovation ecosystem. He said the allegations were an attempt to drag him and Zonda into the political fray and warned of taking legal steps to defend his personal rights.

The controversy has intensified after Kral claimed he does not control access to a crypto wallet reportedly holding about $330 million, an issue tied to the assets of a former CEO who disappeared in 2022. While these matters straddle business and politics, they contribute to a climate of heightened scrutiny for exchanges operating in Poland-a factor regulators will likely weigh as they consider how MiCA-compliant rules would affect licensing, anti-money laundering controls, and exchange accountability.

Analysts see the Zonda episode as emblematic of the tension between fostering a vibrant crypto industry and maintaining rigorous oversight. If MiCA-style regulation advances, Polish exchanges may gain clearer licensing pathways and standardized compliance expectations, potentially offsetting concerns about regulatory burden raised by Nawrocki. Conversely, if the bill stalls again, market participants may push for favorable terms elsewhere or seek licenses in more permissive jurisdictions, delaying Poland's full integration into the EU's crypto framework.

Observers should note that this isn't merely a domestic quarrel; it mirrors a broader debate across Europe about how to integrate digital assets into traditional financial systems. The outcome in Poland will likely influence adjacent markets and could shape how other member states frame enforcement, consumer protections, and cross-border operations for crypto businesses.

Beyond the procedural dynamics, the stalemate has practical implications for investors and users. Delays in implementing a clear regulatory regime can slow product launches, complicate anti-fraud measures, and create uncertainty around licensing and tax treatment. In the near term, market participants will be watching for any signals of a revised draft, a renewed push to bring MiCA into Polish law, or an entirely new regulatory approach that may differ from the EU framework while attempting to maintain compatibility with MiCA's core principles.

As the political clock ticks, both sides have signaled a willingness to continue the fight. The next steps remain uncertain: will lawmakers attempt another override vote later this year, or will the government pursue a freshly crafted version that could win Nawrocki's approval? In the meantime, Poland's crypto sector remains in a cautious holding pattern, awaiting clarity on whether the MiCA pathway will finally become law or whether a longer negotiation will determine Poland's stance on digital assets for years to come.

For readers watching the evolution of crypto policy in Europe, Poland's ongoing debate offers a lens into how national regulators negotiate the balance between innovation, consumer protection, and market integrity. As this process unfolds, the industry-through exchanges like Zonda and other market participants-will be closely assessing the regulatory signals that could unlock cross-border opportunities or, alternatively, constrain growth with more stringent controls.

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