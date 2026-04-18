Mohammed Kaif Hails Bhuvi, Wonders If India Comeback Is Possible

Kaif Hails Bhuvi's Performance

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif has hailed veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar following his heroics against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and noted that the pacer is still swinging the ball and troubling top batsmen. The former cricketer wondered if an India comeback is possible.

During a chase of 176 runs, Bhuvneshwar took down DC batting in the power play and reduced them to 18/3. He ended his spell with three wickets, conceding just 26 runs in four overs. During this IPL, Bhuvneshwar has been sensational for the defending champions, taking 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.00 and an economy rate of 8.33. This edition of the tournament also saw him join Yuzi Chahal to become the first-ever pacer and overall second bowler to complete 200 IPL wickets.

Recalling a Memorable Debut

In a post on social media, Kaif recalled how Bhuneshwar announced himself as a teenager and got Sachin Tendulkar out for a duck in the final. "There are moments when one gets emotional. Watching Bhuvi bowl so beautifully today brought back memories of the days when he was just 17. I was the UP captain, and was impressed by his control and swing. But selectors said he was too young. I insisted. Bhuvi made his Ranji debut, got Sachin Paaji for duck in the final. He's 36 now, still troubles the best of batsmen with his swing. India comeback? Why not, Bhuvi still has it in him," he posted.

Bhuvneshwar's International Career

Bhuvneshwar debuted for India in 2012 and last donned the Blue colours back in 2022 during the T20 World Cup in Australia. In 229 international games for India, Bhuvneshwar took 294 wickets at an average of 29.50, with seven five-fors to his name and best figures of 6/82. In 87 T20Is for India, he took 90 wickets at an average of 23.10, with two five-wicket hauls to his name and best figures of 5/4. The semifinals against eventual champions England, which India lost by 10 wickets, was his last appearance in Indian colours.

With this win, DC has climbed to the fourth spot with three wins and two losses, giving them six points. RCB is in second place, with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. When RCB was put to bat first, they could put up just 175/8 in 20 overs, with Phil Salt (63 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) being the only massive contributor as wickets fell regularly. Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took two wickets. Fifties from KL, Stubbs (60* in 47 balls, with four boundaries) and finishing from Miller (22* in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes) guided DC to a brilliant win.

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