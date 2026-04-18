SRH's Death Bowling Seals 10-Run Victory Over CSK In Hyderabad

A strong death bowling display with fiery spells from Eshan Malinga and Nitish Kumar Reddy, helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs at Hyderabad on Saturday. SRH has now jumped to fourth spot in the points table, with three wins and three losses. CSK is at the seventh spot, with two wins and four losses.

CSK put SRH to bowl first, and half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (59 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (59 in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took SRH to 194/9.

CSK's Run-Chase Falters Under Pressure

During the run-chase of 195, CSK was in contention courtesy of knocks from Ayush Mhatre (30 in 13 balls, with five fours and a six), Matthew Short (34 in 30 balls, with three fours) and Sarfaraz Khan (25 in 16 balls, with three fours), but spells from Eshan (3/29), Nitish (2/31), Sakib Hussain (1/32) and Shivang Kumar (1/18) kept the pressure on CSK during the second half, leaving them 10 runs short.

Sanju Samson scored a six on the first ball, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad ended the over with two fours. However, in the next over, Nitish Kumar Reddy removed Samson for a three-ball seven, as he skied the ball towards mid-on. CSK was 15/1 in 1.1 overs.

In the third over, Mhatre took Praful Hinge down for 24 runs, including four boundaries and a six. CSK reached the 50-run mark in three overs. However, a fine catch from Heinrich Klaasen ended the 50-run partnership, removing Mhatre for 13-ball 30, with five fours and a six. CSK was 66/2 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Ruturaj's poor IPL continued, removed by Eshan Malinga for 13-ball 19, with three fours. CSK was 66/3 in 5.1 overs.

Middle-Order Struggles to Accelerate

Matt Short and Sarfaraz Khan continued to build a partnership, helping CSK reach the 100-run mark in 8.5 overs. At the end of 10 overs, CSK was 111/3, with Short (19*) and Sarfaraz (25*) unbeaten.

The 46-run stand between the duo ended courtesy Eshan, who lost his bottom hand while playing a lofted stroke, and the catch went to Nitish. Sarfaraz was back in the hut for 19-ball 25, with three fours, and CSK was four down at 112 runs in 10.4 overs.

SRH bowlers continued to make merry, as Shivang got Dewald Brevis for a duck. CSK was 113/5 in 11.4 overs.

Short and Shivam Dube collected runs, but struggled to accelerate at the right time, particularly Short. Eshan got his third wicket, removing a scratchy Short for 30-ball 34, with three fours, with Aniket Verma taking the catch at deep mid-wicket. CSK was 148/6 in 15.4 overs.

Sakib Hussain got the crucial wicket of Dube for a 16-ball 21, with a four and six each. CSK was 154/7 in 16.5 overs.

Jamie Overton collected a much-needed boundary in the 18th over, but Sakib stifled CSK with a 10-run over, leaving them with 30 in the final two overs. Courtesy of a massive six from Anshul, CSK was left with 18 runs to get in the final over. Praful came to bowl the final over. Praful managed to do the job for his side, leaving CSK 10 runs short, getting Overton's wicket for 16. Eshan (3/29) and Nitish (2/31) delivered fine four-over spells.

SRH Innings: A Tale of Two Halves

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted a competitive total of 194/9 after a blazing start powered by Abhishek Sharma's record-breaking fifty and a well-compiled half-century by Heinrich Klaasen. For CSK, Jamie Overton (3/37) and Anshul Kamboj (3/22) were the standout bowlers, while Mukesh Choudhary (2/21) also chipped in with two crucial scalps.

Abhishek Sharma's Record-Breaking Start

After being asked to bat first, SRH made a steady start, reaching 23/0 in the first three overs before shifting gears dramatically in the powerplay. Abhishek, alongside Travis Head, took charge in the fifth over, hammering 15 runs off Anshul Kamboj and breaking free from early restraint.

In the fifth over, bowled by Matt Short, Abhishek clocked him for 25 runs, icnluding a four boundaries and a six. The young left-hander then reached his half-century in just 15 deliveries, setting a new SRH record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. His previous best was a 16-ball fifty against the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 season.

CSK Bowlers Fight Back

However, CSK struck back quickly in the sixth over through Mukesh Choudhary, who removed both Travis and skipper Ishan Kishan in quick succession. Travis Head departed for 23 off 20 balls, while SRH captain Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a golden duck, leaving the side at 75/2 at the end of the powerplay. The quick double blow brought CSK back into the contest after SRH's explosive start had threatened to take the game away early.

On the final delivery of the eighth over, pacer Jamie Overton claimed the crucial wicket of Abhishek Sharma, removing the in-form batter after a blistering 59 off 22 balls, which included six boundaries and as many sixes. At the end of 10 overs, Hyderabad had reached 112/3.

On the very first ball of the 11th over, Overton struck once again, dismissing Aniket Verma for just two runs. SRH then managed to regain some momentum with a flurry of boundaries, reaching 131/4 at the end of the 12th over.

Just as momentum seemed to shift in SRH's favour, Overton struck again, dismissing Nitish Reddy for 12 on the fifth ball of the 14th over. SRH was 147/5 in 13.5 overs. By the end of the 15th over, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had crossed the 150-run mark, reaching 154/5.

Klaasen Anchors the Finish

On the second ball of the 16th over, bowled by Noor Ahmad, Heinrich Klaasen brought up his 10th IPL half-century off just 33 deliveries. SRH continued their strong finish, reaching 177/5 after 17 overs as the runs kept flowing.

On the second delivery of the 18th over, Anshul Kamboj provided a crucial breakthrough for his side, removing Heinrich Klaasen for 59 off 39 balls, including six fours and two sixes. In the 19th over, Gurjapneet Singh struck for the first time, striking on the very first ball to dismiss Salil Arora for 13. The final over ended with SRH once again failing to reach the 200-run mark, ending at 194/9, with Kamboj removing Shivang Kumar and Liam Livingstone for cheap.

Brief Scores

SRH: 194/9 (Abhishek Sharma 59, Heinrich Klaasen 59, Jamie Overton 3/37) beat CSK: 184/8 (Matthew Short 34, Ayush Mhatre 30, Eshan Malinga 3/29). (ANI)

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