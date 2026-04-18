Russian Drones Target Industrial And Civilian Sites In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - AzerNews) Russian forces launched targeted drone strikes on the Kharkiv region on Saturday, April 18, hitting an industrial facility and a nearby village,reports, citing Kyiv Post.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a Russian “Molniya” strike drone hit a meat processing plant in Bohodukhiv at approximately 11:00 a.m. While the strike did not cause physical injuries, three female employees suffered acute stress reactions.

Shortly thereafter, another drone, identified as an“Italmas” type, struck the village of Zolochiv in the same district, damaging three vehicles. No casualties were reported in the second incident.

These strikes are part of an intensification of aerial assaults against civilian targets across Ukraine. Earlier on Saturday, a drone strike on a moped driver near Bilozerka in the Kherson region left a 64-year-old man in grave condition. Meanwhile, an overnight missile attack on Kramatorsk wounded two people and trapped residents in their homes.

The morning attacks followed a devastating wave of strikes in the early hours of April 18. A Russian drone hit an energy facility in the Chernihiv region's Nizhyn district, causing a massive power outage for 380,000 residents. Additionally, port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa and residential areas in Zaporizhzhia were targeted, resulting in widespread damage to warehouses and administrative buildings.

Ukrainian law enforcement has initiated pre-trial investigations into these latest strikes as war crimes. The ongoing campaign follows a large-scale engagement on Friday, April 17, when the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted 147 out of 172 launched drones and missiles. Despite the high interception rate, systemic strikes continue to inflict a heavy toll on the country's civilian and energy sectors.