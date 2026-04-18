War Update: 54 Combat Engagements Since Morning, Heaviest Fighting Continues In Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, April 18, according to Ukrinform.

Russian artillery struck multiple settlements in the Sumy region, including Iskryskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Rohizne, Korenek, Sopych, Volfyne, Kucherivka, Holyshivske, Ryzhivka, Stukalivka, Budky, Prohres, and Kozache.

Enemy drones strike Kharkiv: Market, industrial zone were hit

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat clashes took place. In this sector, Russian forces shelled populated areas and Ukrainian positions 44 times, including one strike using a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops carried out two assaults near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted twice to improve its position toward Novoplatonivka, one clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched four assaults toward Stavky and Lyman, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two attacks were recorded near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops carried out 12 attacks in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Sofiivka, advancing toward Novopavlivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy made 13 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, and Udachne, advancing toward Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks toward Kalynivske, Verbove, and Oleksandrohrad, one clash continues.

Russian aviation carried out strikes on Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, Andriivka, and Fedorivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks toward Sviatopetrivka, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, and Olenokostiantynivka, as well as in the areas of Varvarivka, Pryluky, and Tsvitkove. One battle is ongoing.

Airstrikes were also recorded in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Nizhenka, Zirnytsia, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, and Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched airstrikes near Mykilske, Yurkivka, and Zarichne.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian troops carried out three unsuccessful assault attempts toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No significant changes were reported on other sections of the front, where Russian forces did not attempt to advance.

Russian forces strike fire station in Sumy region again

Ukrainian forces continue to wear down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in rear areas.

As previously reported, Russian troops are concentrating forces on the southern outskirts of Myrnohrad.