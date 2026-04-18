Death Toll In Kyiv Shooting Rises To Six Mayor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced the update on Telegram.

"A woman who was among the ten people hospitalized with gunshot injuries has just died in hospital. Her identity is being established; she was around 30 years old. This brings the total number of fatalities from the shooting to six," Klitschko said.

He added that six other injured individuals received medical assistance at the scene.

Kyiv shooting suspect identified as Moscow-born man – prosecutor

"Among them was a four-month-old baby who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment adjacent to the one that the shooter set on fire before the tragedy unfolded on the street and in the supermarket. The child's parents declined hospitalization," the mayor said.

As reported earlier, on April 18, an armed attacker opened fire on civilians in the Holosiivskyi district, later taking hostages inside a store and shooting at police during the operation. Negotiators attempted to establish contact before the suspect was ultimately neutralized.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the attacker was a 58-year-old Moscow-born man. The Interior Ministry said he possessed a legally registered firearm – a carbine – and shot four people on the street before killing a fifth hostage inside the store.