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Five Injured In Russian Attacks Across Dnipropetrovsk Region

Five Injured In Russian Attacks Across Dnipropetrovsk Region


2026-04-18 03:05:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he shared the update on Telegram.

"Five people were injured, including a child. A 52-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. The enemy attacked two districts of the region nearly 20 times using drones and artillery," Hanzha wrote.

Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok system in Zaporizhzhia region

He noted that in the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities came under fire.

"A non-operational building caught fire. Enterprises, a regular bus, and a truck were damaged," he added.

In the Mykolaivka community of the Synelnykove district, infrastructure was also damaged.

As reported earlier, Russian forces also struck infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, sparking a fire, with no casualties reported according to preliminary information.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

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UkrinForm

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