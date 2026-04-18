Five Injured In Russian Attacks Across Dnipropetrovsk Region
"Five people were injured, including a child. A 52-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were hospitalized in moderate condition. The enemy attacked two districts of the region nearly 20 times using drones and artillery," Hanzha wrote.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok system in Zaporizhzhia region
He noted that in the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities came under fire.
"A non-operational building caught fire. Enterprises, a regular bus, and a truck were damaged," he added.
In the Mykolaivka community of the Synelnykove district, infrastructure was also damaged.
As reported earlier, Russian forces also struck infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, sparking a fire, with no casualties reported according to preliminary information.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
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