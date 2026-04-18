FM Urges Addressing Root Causes Of Regional Conflict At Antalya Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Antalya, April 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, emphasized that addressing the root causes of regional conflicts is the only viable path toward achieving security, stability, and a just peace.Speaking on Saturday during a panel session at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Safadi underlined the importance of consolidating the ceasefire between the United States and Iran and working toward a comprehensive solution that prevents a recurrence of tensions, respects international law, upholds state sovereignty, ensures freedom of navigation, and avoids interference in internal affairs.Safadi said regional stability "will not be achieved without halting Israeli expansionism and the Israeli government's escalating and illegitimate measures, which deny the Palestinian people their right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state on their national soil, violate Lebanon's sovereignty and security, and involve continued attacks on Syria and the occupation of more of its territory." He also stressed the need to maintain the ceasefire in Lebanon and support the Lebanese government's efforts to assert sovereignty over all its territory and ensure that weapons remain under state control.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Gulf Arab states, saying the kingdom stands with them in all measures they take to safeguard their security, stability, and the safety of their peoples.On the sidelines, Safadi took part in a consultative meeting on Gaza that discussed efforts to stabilize the territory and halt the dangerous deterioration in the occupied West Bank resulting from what he described as illegitimate Israeli measures.The meeting was hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and attended by Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty, and diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash.Safadi also held a series of bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and officials participating in the forum to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and review regional developments.He met Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Xavier Bettel, Iceland's Foreign Minister Th?rd?s Kolbr?n Reykfj?rd Gylfad?ttir, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Egypt's Badr Abdelatty, and Venezuela's Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Andrea Corao Faria.Safadi also held a trilateral meeting with Bettel and Abdelatty.