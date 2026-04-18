School Bus Services To Resume In Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman Starting April 20

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Yellow school buses will return to the roads in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman starting Monday, April 20, after education authorities in the three emirates announced the resumption of school transport alongside students' return to in-person classes.

Earlier on Saturday, April 18, the UAE's Ministry of Education announced that all school bus operations across the country would resume starting April 20, clarifying that this decision applies to all public and private schools in the UAE.

The resumption of bus services marks a return to normal transportation services after a temporary suspension during the recent regional tensions and coincides with students across the UAE returning to in-person learning on the same day.

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Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) declared the resumption on its social media channels, saying that the relevant authorities will continue to monitor the situation, assess it regularly, and take the necessary measures to keep pace with developments, ensuring the highest levels of readiness and stability.

"The safety and quality of life of children, as well as educational and administrative staff and the wider community, will remain a top priority at all times," KDHA added.

In Sharjah, the private education authority took its decision to resume school bus services in light of an assessment issued by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and in coordination with the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Department of the Emirate of Sharjah and the Ministry of Education.

Ajman Private Education Affairs Office's mentioned in a statement that all private schools in the emirate will resume school bus operations, adding that this would not contradict with an ongoing assessment approach being followed by the relevant authorities in the emirate during this period, ensuring the continuity of the educational process, student safety, and the efficiency of services provided.

"The relevant authorities in the Emirate will continue to monitor and periodically evaluate the situation, taking all necessary measures in line with developments, and maintaining the highest levels of readiness and stability," it said.

UAE to resume school bus services as students return to classrooms on April 20 UAE postpones school bus services as in-person learning resumes; subject to weekly review UAE students to return to classrooms on April 20 after over a month of remote learning