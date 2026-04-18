Dubai School Transport Providers 'Fully Prepared' For April 20 Return

With school transport services across the UAE set to resume from Monday (April 20), major operators have confirmed their full readiness to support the return of students to classrooms, signalling a coordinated rollout aligned with individual school schedules.

According to Steve Burnell, chief executive officer of STS Group Dubai, operations will begin at scale from day one rather than through a gradual ramp-up.“We are fully prepared to operate at scale from day one. Across our network of over 4,000 buses serving more than 120,000 students, our fleet, teams, and systems have remained active and ready throughout.

“Services are being deployed in coordination with each school's programme, ensuring we are aligned to individual requirements from the outset," he said.

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Other operators echoed a similar approach, noting that while services will be fully operational, deployment will follow each school's reopening timeline to ensure smooth coordination.

“We are fully prepared and have been ready since the Eid holidays, with all operations up and running,” said Farah Shah, head of Operations & Transportation at Arab Falcon Bus Rental.“For schools starting on Monday, buses will operate from Day 1, and for those opening on Tuesday, we will align accordingly. So effectively, it will be a smooth, school-by-school rollout rather than a phased delay from our side.”

Operators also confirmed that staffing will not pose a challenge, with teams already in place across the country. Burnell said STS has maintained full operational readiness, with drivers, bus guardians, supervisors, and control teams prepared to resume services without disruption.

“Our operating model is built on continuity and resilience, and we have maintained full readiness across all functions,” he said, adding that training and operational planning continued during the break to ensure seamless service delivery. He also highlighted a continued focus on employee wellbeing to ensure teams are fully prepared.

Similarly, Shah noted that the majority of staff are already in the UAE and ready to support the restart.“We do not anticipate any delays on that front, and operations are fully staffed,” she said.

In the lead-up to the reopening, transport providers are focusing on coordination and communication with schools and families, particularly those opting for in-person learning.

Burnell said services will be managed through a centralised operations control system, with routes activated in line with school programmes.“Over the next 48 hours, our focus is on execution and close coordination with each school to ensure services are aligned and run safely and efficiently,” he said, adding that real-time updates are already being shared with parents and schools through digital platforms.

At the same time, Arab Falcon Transport is working to finalise route planning and confirm ridership with families.“Our team has already started reaching out to parents to confirm whether they would like to resume bus services from this week,” Shah said.“We are managing scheduling and confirmations and expect to complete this process within today and tomorrow to ensure a smooth and seamless start.”

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