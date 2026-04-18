India Flags 'Deep Concerns' Over Attack On Two Indian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
- By: Reuters
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India said it had called in the Iranian envoy to New Delhi and flagged its "deep concern" over the attack on two Indian-flagged ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.Recommended For You New wave of unstable weather in UAE to bring rain, dust and rising temperatures
One of the vessels attacked was identified as the Sanmar Herald, an Indian government source said.
The crew on board and the vessel were safe, the source said.
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India's top foreign ministry official asked the Iranian ambassador to convey India's view to Iranian authorities and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait, a statement from the ministry said.
The ambassador said he would convey these views to Iranian authorities, the statement said.ALSO READ
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