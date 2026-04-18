Al Mahhar Holding Strategically Positioned To Capitalise On Qatar's Energy Sector

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Mahhar Holding is“strategically positioned” to capitalise on the expanding opportunities within Qatar's energy sector.

The company highlights immense in-country opportunities in the North Field Expansion (NFE), North Field South (NFS), Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Complex, Ruya, Qafco-7, Qapco and Bul Hanine projects.

"With a strong market outlook and established capabilities, the group is prepared to actively support upcoming developments," said its board report presented before the shareholders at the annual general assembly meeting, which approved 15% cash dividend.

Highlighting that the NFE remains a cornerstone of Qatar's energy strategy; it said the project offers huge opportunities for specialised services, and Al Mahhar Holding is“well placed to play a meaningful role” in supporting its execution and long-term operations.

About Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Complex; the report said Al Mahhar Holding's strategic focus is on securing long-term maintenance contracts and contributing to the facility's sustainable growth.

On Ruya, a major expansion of Qatar's largest offshore oil field Al Shaheen operated by North Oil Company; it said with production expected to rise from 300,00 barrels per day to 500,000, the project presents substantial opportunities for long-term service contracts, lifecycle extension, and operational support, reinforcing Al Mahhar Holding's role as a trusted offshore engineered services partner.

The NFS project aims to increase LNG production capacity from 110mn tonnes per annum (Mtpa) to 126Mtpa.

"Ongoing contracts with a strong emphasis on In-Country Value (ICV) provide significant opportunities for Al Mahhar Holding, particularly in local services and content-driven packages," it said.

Petrotec, a subsidiary of Al Mahhar Holding, is currently executing three major automation contracts focused with upgrading electrical product installations in Qatar.

These projects have a combined value exceeding QR250mn and will be implemented concurrently over a four-year period.

In addition, the NFE and Ras Laffan Petrochemicals projects have generated global purchase orders in excess of $280mn for its principal partners, supported by Al Mahhar Holding.

"These projects present significant opportunities not only during the initial commissioning phase but also for long-term maintenance, lifecycle management, and aftermarket services - areas in which Al Mahhar Holding is well positioned to deliver sustained value to the industry," it said.

Seeking to capitalise on additive manufacturing; it said "we are actively seeking to diversify beyond traditional energy markets, with a particular focus on renewables, electrification, and water conservation."

Through the adoption of world-class digital solutions, it aims to improve efficiency and enhance the competitiveness of its customers.

"Specifically, in the renewables sector, we are focusing on developing technologies and solutions in Qatar, with plans to increase its market share in green microgrids and battery storage," it said.

NFE Al Mahhar Holding