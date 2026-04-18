MENAFN - Market Press Release) Free Virtual Summit Addresses Growing AI Adoption Gap Facing Small Business Owners in 2026 April 15, 2026 3:57 pm - As research shows the majority of small businesses have not yet adopted artificial intelligence tools, the AI for Business Summit offers three days of free live virtual training starting April 17, 2026.

Artificial intelligence has moved from emerging trend to operational necessity for businesses of every size, yet the majority of small and mid-sized business owners have not taken the first step toward adoption. A 2024 survey published by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that nearly half of small businesses had not explored AI tools for any aspect of their operations. A separate analysis from McKinsey reported that companies actively deploying AI were already seeing measurable gains in revenue and productivity, while those that delayed adoption faced a growing competitive disadvantage. The gap between businesses using AI and those still operating without it is widening with each quarter.

The AI for Business Summit was created to address this divide directly. The free three-day virtual training event runs Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19, 2026, with live sessions delivered on Zoom from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern each day. Produced by Real Advisors Inc. and co-founded by Francis Ablola, whose companies have earned recognition four times on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private American businesses, the summit provides practical AI training designed for business owners who have no technical background and no prior experience with artificial intelligence tools. More than 59,000 professionals have attended previous editions of the event.

Rather than presenting AI as a theoretical advantage, the summit delivers functioning systems in every session. The first day establishes the core toolkit that every business owner needs to begin operating with AI immediately. Sessions cover the most effective AI platforms available today, advanced prompting and super prompting techniques that transform AI into a revenue-generating business partner, a blueprint for building applications with no coding knowledge, AI-powered research methods for discovering profitable market segments, and a system for producing professional business presentations in minutes rather than hours.

The second day focuses on building a complete AI-powered marketing and sales infrastructure. Bernard Ablola presents LinkedIn organic lead generation strategies that have produced over one million dollars in documented free advertising exposure without any paid promotion. Sessions also cover building a personalized AI content clone that produces branded marketing material on demand, creating professional video content using current AI tools, constructing lead generation funnels integrated with paid advertising systems, and deploying automated AI sales bots capable of engaging prospects and advancing conversations around the clock. Dolmar Cross, co-founder of Real Advisors and a featured cast member on the A&E television series Zombie House Flipping Tampa, leads a session on the viral social media marketing strategies that helped build his national media presence.

The third day turns every system built during the first two days into measurable revenue. Richard Dunn, an entrepreneur whose career high-ticket sales exceed one hundred million dollars and who has scaled multiple companies into eight-figure fully staffed sales organizations, leads the session on closing systems and sales infrastructure. Patrick Precourt, an entrepreneur, investor, and co-author of the book Wake Up and Live The Life You Love: The Power of Team, delivers a session on the performance mindset required to sustain business growth in a rapidly shifting AI-driven economy. Additional sessions address digital product creation using AI, email list building and newsletter monetization systems, writing high-converting advertising copy with AI-powered frameworks, and assembling a virtual assistant team that multiplies output without increasing overhead. Keisha Cross, co-star of Zombie House Flipping Tampa and a professional ghostwriter for prominent online content creators, leads the session on crafting brand messaging that connects with audiences. Brian Hanson, senior strategist at Real Advisors, presents AI-driven lead generation and conversion systems across all three days of the summit.

Every session includes live demonstrations of the tools being taught along with direct question-and-answer interaction between the speakers and attendees. The event was structured so that a business owner with no prior AI experience can attend on Friday morning and leave Sunday afternoon with a complete set of working systems ready to deploy.

"The gap between businesses that have adopted AI and everyone else is no longer a future prediction. It is happening right now in every industry," said Ablola. "Business owners who attend this summit will leave with the same tools and systems that companies spending thousands of dollars on consultants are implementing. The only difference is that this costs nothing and takes three days."

Registration is free and open to business owners in any industry. Those who are unable to attend the April 17 through 19 sessions are encouraged to register as the organizers will announce additional summit dates on the same registration page. Full event details and free registration are available at

About AI for Business

AI for Business is a division of Real Advisors Inc., a four-time Inc. 5000 business training and advisory firm based in Orlando, Florida. The company helps entrepreneurs and service-based businesses accelerate growth through demand generation, strategic positioning, and AI-powered business systems.

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI helps business owners scale smarter through customized AI solutions and practical growth strategies. For more information, visit

For media inquiries, contact Brian Hanson, Senior Strategist, Real Advisors Inc., through the event registration page.

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